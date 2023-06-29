Foundation pays mortgage of fallen Smith County deputy

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TYLER – The family of fallen Smith County deputy Lorenzo Bustos had their mortgage paid in full by an organization that supports the families of first responders and veterans. It was announced Thursday by The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, this according to our news partner KETK. The foundation began after 9/11, with the purpose of providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children. Lorenzo was struck and killed by a drunk driver while conducting a traffic stop on his last day of training with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department. That was July 29, 2022. Lorenzo Bustos is survived by his wife Gloria and their four young children.

