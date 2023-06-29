Rose City Airfest parking information

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 4:30 pm

TYLER – Here is the traffic information for the upcoming Rose City Airfest scheduled for Friday, June 30th.

This year, all general admission and VIP parking will be located at 2535 Dixie Dr, Tyler, TX 75704. This is a large open field. Busses will take people from the back areas of the parking lot to a drop off area near the front gates of the event. All VIP are asked to display or have their special entry permit readily available.

Signage will be displayed on Hwy 64 about parking. There are message boards about the air show for both east and westbound traffic about a mile in each direction from Airport Dr.

ADA parking will be at Christian Heritage School located at 961 CR 1143, Tyler, TX 75704. Busses will transport occupants from this parking lot to the entrance of the event.

At the end of the event, there will be two exits from the parking area. If you take the north exit you will have to turn right (north) onto Dixie Dr and then must turn right (east) onto Hwy 64. If you take the south exit you will have to turn left (south) onto Dixie Dr which then becomes Greenbriar Rd and connects to Hwy 31. You can go east or west on Hwy 31.

Drivers are asked to slow down and use caution due to the volume of vehicles and pedestrians that will be in the area to attend the air show.

Tyler Police will be in and around the event to assist with traffic.

Parking open – 2:00pm

Gates open – 3:00pm

Aircraft Exhibit – 3:00-5:00pm

Live music – 4:30 to 6:00pm

Airshow – 6:00 to 9:00pm

