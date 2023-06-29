Today is Thursday June 29, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Netflix rounds out cast for ‘Squid Game’ season 2

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 12:14 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk -- Netflix/Noh Juhan

Netflix has announced that its cast for the follow-up to its global phenomenon Squid Game is now fully assembled.

While the names might not be familiar to audiences on this side of the world, the new additions to the Korean language thriller series include veterans of stage, screen and the world of music, as well as rising stars.

Joining Squid Game survivors Lee Jung-jae, Wi Ha-joon and Lee Byung-hun are Sweet Home star Park Gyu-young; former pop star Jo Yu-ri from the South Korean-Japanese girl group Iz*One; singer and actor Choi Seung-hyun; and musical theater star and lead of Netflix's Move To Heaven, Kang Ae-sim.

Director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who won an Emmy for the show about the life-or-death competition, is returning to direct and executive produce the entire second season.

The entire cast recently gathered for a table read of the anticipated follow-up, with production of Squid Game season 2 starting later this year, Netflix explains.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC