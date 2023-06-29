New Online Reporting System Helps Combat Illegal Dumping and Keep Communities Clean

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 11:39 am

East Texas: The East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) is proud to announce the launch of a new reporting system designed to combat illegal dumping and keep East Texas clean. The system, called RID – Report Illegal Dumping, is a simple and convenient way for residents to report instances of illegal dumping in their neighborhoods and communities.

Illegal dumping is a persistent problem in many communities, creating health and safety hazards, detracting from the beauty of our neighborhoods, and negatively impacting the environment. The new online system provides a convenient solution to this problem, allowing residents to quickly and easily report incidents of illegal dumping with just a few clicks.

RID features a user-friendly interface and easy-to-follow instructions that guide users through the reporting process. Users can submit a report by providing a description of the incident, a photo of the dumped material, and the location of the dumping site. All reports are sent directly to local enforcement officials, who will follow up to address the issue.

“Our solid waste advisory committee is committed to keeping our communities clean and safe,” said ETCOG’s Economic Development Specialist, Lisa Smith. “The new reporting system has been funded by recommendation of the committee to allow East Texans to be part of the solution to minimizing environmental damage. This is a significant step forward in our efforts to combat illegal dumping and improve the quality of life for residents in our region.”

The online reporting system is available on the ETCOG website and does not require a mobile download. Residents are encouraged to visit and use it to report illegal dumping in their neighborhoods. ETCOG’s member cities and counties are encouraged to add the RID logo and link to their website and promotions to help share the tool’s availability.

For more information about the ETCOG RID Reporting System, visit http://www.etcog.org/rid.

