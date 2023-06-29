Today is Thursday June 29, 2023
$115M in federal grants will give a boost to smaller meat processors in 17 states

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 9:36 am
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Smaller meat and poultry operators in 17 states will receive $115 million in grants. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the funding Thursday. The grants are the latest in a series of awards the Biden administration has made that are intended to increase meat and poultry processing, benefiting farmers and providing more job opportunities in largely rural areas. The funding includes 10 awards to recipients in 12 states totaling $77 million through a program that finances the start-up or expansion of meat and poultry processing plants. The USDA has made five awards totaling $38 million through a processing expansion program that will help independent producers in five states. Projects receiving funding are in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin.



