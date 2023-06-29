Tyler traffic enforcement ramps up for holiday weekend

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 8:31 am

TYLER — The Tyler Police Department will be adding additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program) starting on Friday, June 30th through Wednesday, July 5th. The program is based on crash data in the city limits of Tyler that allows Tyler officers to pin-point target problem areas. Officials said with increased traffic in Tyler for the 4th of July holiday, officers will be specifically watching for hazardous violations such as speeding, intersection enforcement, seat belt violations and impaired drivers.

