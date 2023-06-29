Today is Thursday June 29, 2023
Simone Biles returning to competition in first meet since 2020 Olympics

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 4:35 am
HOUSTON (AP) – Simone Biles is back. The gymnastics superstar plans to return to competition at the U.S. Classic outside Chicago in early August. The meet will be Biles’ first since the pandemic-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Biles made headlines at the 2020 Games when she removed herself from several events to focus on her mental health. She returned on the last day of the meet to earn bronze on the balance beam, her seventh career Olympic medal. Biles will be joined at the U.S. Classic by 2020 Olympic champion Sunisa Lee.



