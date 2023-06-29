Police release body camera video of an officer killing the gunman who killed 8 at a Texas mall

Posted/updated on: June 29, 2023 at 4:28 am

ALLEN (AP) — Police have released video footage of an officer killing a gunman and quickly ending a mass shooting that left eight people dead and seven others wounded at a Dallas-area shopping mall. The edited body camera video was released Wednesday. It shows the officer grabbing his rifle and running towards gunfire at the Allen Premium Outlets on May 6. He shot 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia about four minutes after the attack began. The video was released a day after a grand jury cleared the officer of wrongdoing. Authorities say Garcia was an avowed white supremacist and had no criminal record. Police haven’t established a motive for the attack.

