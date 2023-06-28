Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
Texas death row inmate Rodney Reed asked for a new trial. A court said no

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 7:56 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — An appeals court has denied a new trial request from a longtime Texas death row inmate whose supporters say there is evidence to back his claims of innocence. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday accepted a 2021 recommendation from a lower court judge, who had ruled against several claims made by Rodney Reed, including that he’s innocent. Reed was condemned for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites. Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she went to work in the rural community of Bastrop. Reed says he’s innocent



