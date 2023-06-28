The 84th Kilgore College Rangerette line is introduced

The 84th Kilgore College Rangerette line is introducedPosted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm
KILGORE – Wednesday morning all the work paid off as the 84th Kilgore College Rangerette Line was unveiled. According to our news partner KETK, 32 freshmen have earned a spot on this year team. With 9 of the Rangerette’s hailing from East Texas. The new freshmen for the 84th line are.
Ashlee Pham – Nederland
Brinly Lewis – Lumberton
Samantha Foughty – Carrollton
Codi Keng – The Woodlands
Maddi Riley – Kilgore
Karissa Kinnon – McKinney
Rachel Holcombe – Houston
Brooklyn Hunter – Jacksonville
Jordan Reynolds – College Station
Addison Schmidt – Baytown
Grace Stephens – McKinney
Jillian Curtis – Leander
Halle Moore – Longview
Ella Byers – Tyler
Lynzee Walker – Wimberley
Darcy Macmanus – Pleasanton
Laynie Taylor – Rockwall
Ashlynn Hines – Bullard
Alyssa McBain – El Paso
Chloe Bonner – Hallsville
Molly Gajeske – Sour Lake
Karsyn Guillory – Bridge City
Rosie Adams – Denton
Bethany Plog – Arlington
Hallayah Hayes – Fort Worth
Kailey Adams – Plano
Penelope Robles – Port Neches
Blair Davis – Whitehouse
Mallory Craft – Tyler
Emily Landry – Nederland
Hailey Pitman – Longview
Emma Summers – The Woodlands
The Kilgore College Rangerettes were created in 1939 by Gussie Nell Davis. They’ve performed for the Dallas Cowboys, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and 71 Cotton Bowl halftimes in a row. Their precision dance routines have taken them all over the world. The new additions to the Rangerette squad were chosen by director Dana Blair, assistant director Shelley Wayne, assistant choreographer and dance technician Angela Aulds and outside judges.