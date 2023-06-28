The 84th Kilgore College Rangerette line is introduced

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 7:47 pm

KILGORE – Wednesday morning all the work paid off as the 84th Kilgore College Rangerette Line was unveiled. According to our news partner KETK, 32 freshmen have earned a spot on this year team. With 9 of the Rangerette’s hailing from East Texas. The new freshmen for the 84th line are.



Ashlee Pham – Nederland

Brinly Lewis – Lumberton

Samantha Foughty – Carrollton

Codi Keng – The Woodlands

Maddi Riley – Kilgore

Karissa Kinnon – McKinney

Rachel Holcombe – Houston

Brooklyn Hunter – Jacksonville

Jordan Reynolds – College Station

Addison Schmidt – Baytown

Grace Stephens – McKinney

Jillian Curtis – Leander

Halle Moore – Longview

Ella Byers – Tyler

Lynzee Walker – Wimberley

Darcy Macmanus – Pleasanton

Laynie Taylor – Rockwall

Ashlynn Hines – Bullard

Alyssa McBain – El Paso

Chloe Bonner – Hallsville

Molly Gajeske – Sour Lake

Karsyn Guillory – Bridge City

Rosie Adams – Denton

Bethany Plog – Arlington

Hallayah Hayes – Fort Worth

Kailey Adams – Plano

Penelope Robles – Port Neches

Blair Davis – Whitehouse

Mallory Craft – Tyler

Emily Landry – Nederland

Hailey Pitman – Longview

Emma Summers – The Woodlands

The Kilgore College Rangerettes were created in 1939 by Gussie Nell Davis. They’ve performed for the Dallas Cowboys, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade and 71 Cotton Bowl halftimes in a row. Their precision dance routines have taken them all over the world. The new additions to the Rangerette squad were chosen by director Dana Blair, assistant director Shelley Wayne, assistant choreographer and dance technician Angela Aulds and outside judges.

Go Back