Debris from Titan submersible brought ashore after catastrophic implosion

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 2:26 pm

(ST JOHN'S, Canada) -- Debris from the submersible that imploded while on a voyage to see the Titanic wreckage last week has been brought ashore.

The Canadian Press captured pieces of the Titan vessel being unloaded from the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland, on Wednesday.

The development comes nearly a week after a remotely operated vehicle discovered remnants of the missing OceanGate submersible on the ocean floor. Debris, including the tail cone, was found about 1,600 feet from the bow of the wrecked Titanic on June 22, four days after the launch of the doomed tourist expedition.

Additional debris found was "consistent with the catastrophic loss of the pressure chamber," according to Rear Adm. John Mauger, commander of the First Coast Guard District. Five people were aboard the submersible when it imploded.

The Canadian Coast Guard said at the time it would remain on scene and "provide assistance and support to the recovery and salvage operations as requested by Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Boston."

The U.S. Coast Guard is leading an investigation into the deadly incident, according to the National Transportation Safety Board, which said it will "contribute to their efforts."

Additionally, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said over the weekend that they are "examining the circumstances" of the deaths on board the Titan and will launch a full investigation if "the circumstances indicate criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken."

