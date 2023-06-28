Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
Pedestrian struck, killed on SH 110 near Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 1:38 pm
Pedestrian struck, killed on SH 110 near TylerSMITH COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK are reporting that a pedestrian is dead after being struck by a truck on SH 110 Monday night just north of Tyler.

According to a DPS report, Harold Hagler, 52 of Longview, was walking across the road around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Ford F-150. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and the driver of the truck was reported to not have been injured.

The crash remains under investigation.



