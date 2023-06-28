Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
Simone Biles set to return to competition for first time since Olympics

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 10:54 am
Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics competition for the first time since the Tokyo Olympics.

Biles was announced as a competitor at the U.S. Classic in Chicago on Aug. 4 and 5, according to USA Gymnastics.

The 26-year-old, who dealt with mental health problems during the Tokyo Games and dropped out of several competitions, is a four-time Olympic gold medalist.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



