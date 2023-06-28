Nearly a dozen West Texas deaths blamed on heat

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 9:40 am

LAREDO (AP) – A National Weather Service meteorologist says West Texas could see scorching temperatures that are blamed for nearly a dozen deaths return to a more typical level by the weekend as a heat dome is expected to move eastward. Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern in Laredo told county commissioners that nine people have died because of heat while two hikers from Florida recently died while hiking in Big Bend National Park. Daily temperatures have exceeded 100 degrees and heat indexes have topped 115 degrees. “We don’t see this in our county. Laredo knows heat. Webb County knows heat,” county Medical Examiner Dr. Corine Stern told county commissioners during a meeting Monday. “These are unprecedented temperatures.”

