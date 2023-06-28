Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
Delta plane lands safely at Charlotte airport without front landing gear

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 9:33 am
Greg Bajor/Getty Images

(CHARLOTTE, N.C.) -- A Delta plane landed safely at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday morning without its front landing gear, according to the airline.

No injuries were reported among the two pilots, three flight attendants or 96 customers on board the Boeing 717, Delta said. The flight had left from Atlanta earlier in the morning.

"While this is a rare occurrence, Delta flight crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and flight 1092 landed safely without reported injuries," Delta said in a statement. "Our next focus is to take care of our customers on this flight, including retrieving their bags and seeing them to their final destinations safely. We apologize to our customers for what they experienced."

