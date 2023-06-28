In Brief: Chris Hemsworth’s ‘Extraction 2’ killing it on Netflix, and more

Extraction 2 was the most viewed title on Netflix from June 19 to June 25, the streamer reported on Tuesday. The sequel, once again starring Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, the mercenary who survived being "clinically dead" at the original's climax, only to take on another risky mission, had over 85 million views in the first 10 days since it premiered. Meanwhile, its predecessor, the 2020 film Extraction took second place with 13.8 million views...

Deadline reports that on the heels of being pulled from Paramount+ this week, comes word on Tuesday, June 27 that Comedy Central, will not air Inside Amy Schumer's fifth season, as previously announced. The sketch comedy series, created and hosted by the titular comedian, was first unveiled as part of Paramount+’s lineup in February 2021. Season 5 featured guest appearances from Olivia Wilde, Ellie Kemper, Bridget Everett, Jesse Williams and Yamaneika Saunders, among others...

Nicolas Coster, the soap opera star best known for playing wealthy patriarch Lionel Lockridge on NBC's Santa Barbara, passed away on Monday from complications of myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) following a long battle with cancer, his daughter Dinneen Coster announced on Facebook, according to Entertainment Weekly. He was 89. Coster also starred in the soaps Another World, As the World Turns, One Life to Live and All My Children, along with appearances in the primetime series Wonder Woman, Charlie's Angels and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others. On film, he appeared in 1976's All the President's Men and 1981's Reds...

