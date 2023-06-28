Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
Man arrested after Longview apartment shooting

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 6:39 am
Man arrested after Longview apartment shootingLONGVIEW — A man has been arrested after an apartment shooting in Longview left a woman injured. According to our news partner KETK, on Monday morning, around 7:20 a.m. Longview officials responded to reports of a shooting that took place at an apartment complex located on Young Street. Upon arrival, police said they found a female victim with a gunshot wound and had her taken to a local hospital by EMS with a non-life threatening injury. During their investigation, police said they identified Larry Anthony Jr., 26, as the suspect and detained him before taking him to the Longview Police Department Criminal Investigations Division. The release stated that detectives obtained a warrant for Anthony’s arrest, charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence and booked him into the Gregg County Jail.



