Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A blistering heat wave is turning up the pressure on Texas’ power grid

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 4:10 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — An unrelenting heat wave in Texas is testing the state’s power grid as demand soars during a second week of triple-digit temperatures. Texas’ grid was operating Tuesday under an elevated “weather watch” that does not ask residents to curtail power but raises the possibility. Even some energy experts who have been critical of Texas’ grid management consider outages this summer unlikely, saying winter carries bigger risks. But officials are still urging resident to curb power use if possible as forecasters say relief may not arrive until the fourth of July holiday. In Austin, paramedics have responded to more than 100 heat-related incidents the past two weeks alone.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC