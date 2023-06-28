Today is Wednesday June 28, 2023
ktbb logo
Six dead in a meningitis outbreak tied to Mexico clinics

Posted/updated on: June 28, 2023 at 4:07 am
BROWNSVILLE (AP) – U.S. health officials say the death toll from an outbreak of fungal meningitis tied to surgical procedures in a city along the U.S.-Mexico border has risen to six. More than 200 patients could be at risk of fungal meningitis after having surgical procedures in Matamoros, which is across the border from Brownsville, Texas. A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spokesman also says incomplete contact information has hindered efforts to reach nearly half the people who need to see a doctor for evaluation and testing. Two clinics linked to the outbreak closed in May.



