Jordan Montgomery pitches St. Louis Cardinals to 4-2 victory over Houston Astros

June 27, 2023
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery pitched six-hit ball into the seventh inning in his second straight win, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night.

Paul DeJong homered for St. Louis in its return after splitting two games against the Chicago Cubs in London over the weekend. Nolan Arenado had two hits, including an RBI double.

It was the first meeting between the teams since St. Louis dropped two of three against Houston in July 2019.

Martin Maldonado homered for Houston, which dropped to 7-14 in its last 21 games. Framber Valdez (7-6) was charged with four runs and eight hits in six innings.

Houston led 2-0 before DeJong hit a leadoff drive in the third and a sacrifice fly in the fourth.

St. Louis went ahead to stay with two more runs in the fifth. Arenado doubled home Paul Goldschmidt, took third on a throwing error and scored on a wild pitch.

Arenado was called out at the plate, but the Cardinals challenged and the call was overturned by a replay review.

Valdez struck out six and walked three. He was 4-1 with a 1.50 ERA in his previous six starts.

Montgomery (5-7) permitted six hits in 6 2/3 innings. He left with the bases loaded, and Giovanny Gallegos retired pinch-hitter Bligh Madris on a fly ball to left for the final out of the seventh



