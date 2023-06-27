Today is Tuesday June 27, 2023
Food truck park is coming to Tyler

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 10:01 pm
Food truck park is coming to TylerTYLER — It has been years in development, a food truck park will be in Tyler. According to our news partner KETK, the plans for the park were started in 2016, but when the downtown project was put on hold, so was the park. In January, city officials approved the South Broadway location for the food truck park. It will be in the parking lot of the old Shogan restaurant. The current plan has this location for up to eight food trucks. Food truck owners can use the Shogun kitchen for food prep. Lot planners say they feel having all the trucks in the northwest corner of the location will give better parking to customers on the property. Special use permits will be available for one year and subject to renewal for all food trucks participating. At this time, there is no set date when the Tyler food truck park will be opening.



