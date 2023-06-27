Bishop of the Diocese of Tyler is being investigated by The Vatican

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 9:40 pm

TYLER – It is being reported that an investigation has initiated into the The Catholic Diocese of Tyler and Bishop Joseph Strickland. According to our news partner KETK, the National Catholic Reporter talked to a spokeswoman from the Diocese on Monday, who confirmed there was an apostolic visitation last week. A reason was not given for the visitation. A apostolic visitation is when a papal rep travels on assignment to investigate a situation. A report is then submitted to the Vatican at the conclusion of the investigation. The Pope then decides is any action is deemed necessary. There is speculation from some Catholic news agencies that the papal visitation is due to Bishop Strickland’s strong on-line presence. However, some say it could be the Vatican having questions about management of the Tyler diocese

