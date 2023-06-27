Today is Tuesday June 27, 2023
Texas lawmakers begin second special session focusing only on property taxes

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 8:59 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called state lawmakers into a second special legislative session Tuesday with no talks of border security and immigration on the agenda, just hours after the first one wrapped up with the Republican-led Legislature in a stalemate over property taxes. Abbott’s first special session agenda focused on property taxes and border security. It ended Tuesday afternoon with no deals on either issue and bitter disagreement among the chambers on how to cut property taxes and by how much. Abbott further tightened the agenda for the second round to only property taxes, adding that he’ll keep calling lawmakers to the Capitol “until property tax cut legislation reaches my desk.” Although the governor can add agenda items later in the 30-day special session, the second session’s agenda marks at least a temporary pivot away from immigration and border security issues that have flared again nationally ahead of the 2024 election.



