New Mexico lawmakers question fallowing as way to reduce water use along the Rio Grand

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 6:45 pm

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Some New Mexico lawmakers are warning that leaving farmland unplanted along one of North America’s longest rivers won’t be a long-term answer to ensuring Texas gets its share of the Rio Grande under a pending settlement that would end a yearslong fight over the river’s management. Members of the powerful Legislative Finance Committee met Tuesday in Las Cruces, not far from the border with Texas. On the agenda were briefings from top water managers about the history of the dispute and the creation of a task force that will be charged with developing a plan for implementing the proposed agreement. That plan calls for reducing use through a combination of efforts that range from paying farmers not to pump groundwater to leasing surface water, fallowing farmland and making infrastructure improvements. The proposed settlement reached last fall by New Mexico, Texas and Colorado still needs the approval of a judge who has been overseeing the case and ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court.

