Winona High School has a new principal

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 3:14 pm

WINONA- Winona ISD announced Tuesday the hiring of a new principal for Winona High School. According to our news partner KETK, Mark Hageman is the new principal. He has been an educator for 18 years and comes to Winona from Chapel Hill ISD. Upon his hiring Hageman said, “I am excited about the opportunity to lead such a vibrant and dynamic school community. Winona High School has a tradition of excellence, and I am committed to continuing that tradition while also promoting innovation and growth.” Hageman, earned his Bachelor Of Science at Stephen F. Austin University and is a veteran of the United States Coast Guard.

