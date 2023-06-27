Today is Tuesday June 27, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


The “Axe” is back in trailer to final season of ‘Billions’

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 3:03 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Showtime/Mark Seliger

Showtime has released the trailer to the seventh and final season of its heralded drama Billions.

The snippet was introduced by stars Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis, the latter of whom left the show after its fifth season.

In his place, co-star Corey Stoll's oily Mike Prince ascended to take the place of Lewis' cutthroat hedge fund billionaire Bobby "Axe" Axelrod as the head of his company, Axe Capital.

But the trailer, released June 27, teases his return: While Prince is shown starting a run for the White House, the Axe is coming back into his own. "I'm back now, and I'm wide awake," he sneers in the coming attraction.

Showtime teases, "In season seven, alliances are turned on their heads. Old wounds are weaponized. Loyalties are tested. Betrayal takes on epic proportions. Enemies become wary friends."

Subscribers to the Paramount+ with Showtime package can watch the season debut on Friday, August 11. The season's 12 episodes will stream weekly there, or you can watch the first episode on August 13 and subsequent episodes on Showtime's linear network.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC