Junior League of Tyler Seeks Grant Applications from Community Nonprofits

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 12:38 pm

TYLER – The Junior League of Tyler supports Tyler area nonprofits on an annual basis through grant requests voted on by Junior League of Tyler members. Starting now through September 1, 2023, eligible non-profits can apply for grant-based funds from the Junior League of Tyler.

The service-based organization has given more than $8 million back to the community since its founding in 1960 and will continue to provide to selected community projects and endeavors. Throughout its history, the Junior League of Tyler has awarded grants to over a hundred community organizations and was instrumental in founding The Discovery Science Place, The Tyler Museum of Art, and Hospice of East Texas, among others.

In addition to awarding funds, The Junior League of Tyler also sends volunteers to these agencies or organizations to serve to help meet the needs of the community. This year, League members will contribute more than 15,000 volunteer hours.

Project requests must fulfill the purpose of the Junior League of Tyler, which is an organization committed to promoting voluntarism, developing the potential of women, and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable.

The League has a particular focus on the following areas:

Projects that recognize the importance of quality education for the well-being of every community.

Projects that assure that children and adolescents in our community have the opportunities, services, and protection essential for their optimal physical, intellectual, emotional, mental, and social growth.

Projects that assure women in our community have the opportunities, services, and protection essential for their optimal physical, intellectual, emotional, mental, social, and economic growth.

Projects that ensure older adults have the opportunities and services essential for their physical, intellectual, emotional, mental, social, and economic well-being, and will advocate to see that such opportunities and services exist.

Projects that improve the quality of life of the citizens in our community.

Requests shall show proof of 501c3 status and projects must benefit residents of Smith County. Funding shall be limited to one Junior League of Tyler grant per fiscal year (June 1 – May 31). All project request forms are due by September 1, 2023; no consideration will be made for requests received after that date. Presentations will be conducted January 25th, 2024 and funding will be distributed to agencies or organizations beginning June 2024.

Community Project Request Forms can be found online at https://www.juniorleagueoftyler.org/how-we-help/.

For more information about this form or request process, please contact the Junior League of Tyler at JLTcommunityVP@gmail.com.

