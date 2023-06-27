Today is Tuesday June 27, 2023
Texas medical examiner says a man who was pulled into a jet engine died by suicide

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 5:14 am
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A ground worker died Friday night when he was sucked into an engine of a jet that had just landed at San Antonio International Airport, and the local medical examiner is ruling it a suicide. The National Transportation Safety Board said Monday it will not open an investigation. The accident investigator said that based on information provided by the medical examiner, “there were no operational safety issues with either the airplane or the airport.” The NTSB is the chief U.S. accident investigator. The Federal Aviation Administration, which regulates airlines and aviation safety, indicated that it would investigate.



