How East Texans can dispose of rotten food, debris after storm damage

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 1:59 am

LONGVIEW — More than a week later, East Texans are still recovering from severe storms. Some may wonder what to do with the debris in their yard or overflowing trashcans of food that went bad. Our news partner KETK checked in with the City of Longview and Upshur County to get some answers about post-storm cleanup.

Upshur County has four dumpster locations for people to throw out their rotten food. “Big Sandy, Ore City, Diana and one in Gilmer at the civic center,” said Nichols, Upshur County Emergency Management Coordinator. Those will be available for county residents until Wednesday, June 28. The City of Longview Sanitation and Recycling shared how they are working through the mess left behind. “Don’t panic, we are actually doing a city-wide sweep, we’re actually going down every street, one by one we will be cleaning up all of the debris from the trees that they put out.” The City of Longview is also taking the recycle bins to the landfill this week, they know many people needed to use them to throw away spoiled food.

