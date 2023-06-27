Longview drivers say bad fuel damaged vehicles

Posted/updated on: June 27, 2023 at 1:59 am

LONGVIEW — Two people reached out to our news partner KETK News to get help after they said they got bad gasoline at the Brake Time gas station on Judson Road in Longview across from Skinner’s. One said said it happened to him on May 18 and that it really messed up his car. Another person said it started after her May 3 trip to Brake Time, eventually having to pay more than $1,000 to get it fixed.

A complaint has been filed with the Texas Department of Licensing and Agreement over the situation. So far there has been no response to the complaint. KETK News also tried reaching someone at the gas station’s headquarters in Houston several times and our requests were not returned. They told us the case is currently under investigation.

