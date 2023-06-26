Victor Wembanyama says he won’t play for France’s national team at this year’s World Cup

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2023 at 4:21 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama has some bad news for France. The No. 1 draft pick told L’Equipe newspaper he won’t play with his national basketball team at this year’s World Cup in order to protect his still developing body, and will instead take that time to continue preparing for his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama said it was a difficult decision to make, adding that it is irrevocable.

“I’ve decided to dedicate this summer to preparing my body for the many events awaiting it in the coming years,” he said. “This meant skipping the World Cup. It was a difficult decision, and one that required the advice of many people. But I sincerely believe it’s the best one for the French team and myself.”

The top pick in this year’s NBA draft had previously said he wanted to play in the tournament, which runs from Aug. 25 through Sept. 10 and will have France among the medal favorites. But both he and the Spurs suggested in recent days that his participation was no longer certain. If Wembanyama sticks with his decision, it will mean that he won’t be playing with France at a major tournament until next year’s Paris Olympics.

The Spurs chose the 19-year-old prodigy, who arrives with enormous expectations to become basketball’s newest sensation. Wembanyama comes with far more height and hype than most No. 1 picks. Listed at 7-foot-4, he dominated the French league in his final season, leading all players in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots.

