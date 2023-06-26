Murder plea gets Tyler man 40 year prison term

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2023 at 3:35 pm

TYLER – A Tyler man pleaded guilty in the 2022 murder of his roommate and is sentenced to 40 years in prison. According to our news partner KETK, 27 year-old Timothy Jones was arrested a short time after the body of 53 year-old Anthony Wilson was found in a North Tyler woods. Police say Jones girlfriend told them that Jones and another person moved the body from a house to a car. Edna Jones and Christian Whitney-Polk have been indicted with evidence tampering and intent to impair a human corpse. Timothy Jones pleaded guilty to murder and received his sentence the same day.

Go Back