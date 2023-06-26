Today is Monday June 26, 2023
DeSantis unveils an aggressive immigration and border security policy

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2023 at 3:08 pm
EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is promising to end birthright citizenship, finish building the U.S.-Mexico border wall and send U.S. forces into Mexico to combat drug cartels. It’s part of an aggressive and familiar plan to stop what DeSantis calls an “invasion” of illegal immigration. DeSantis outlined his policies Monday while visiting a Texas border community. The immigration plan is the Florida governor’s first detailed policy release as a 2024 contender. It represents a wish list of Republican immigration proposals that largely mirrors ex-President Donald Trump’s policies. Much of DeSantis’ plan faces tall odds, requiring reversal of legal precedents, approval from other countries or a constitutional amendment.



