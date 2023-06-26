Today is Monday June 26, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A heat wave affecting Texas to Florida is expected to expand northward

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2023 at 3:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TEXAS (AP) A National Weather Service forecaster says a heat wave that has taxed the Texas power grid and threatens to bring record high temperatures to the state is expected to expand north and east during the coming week. Forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday that the dome of heat is expected to reach north to Kansas City and east to the Florida Panhandle and continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people are under heat alerts. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the dome is not unusual because this is the time of year the atmospheric conditions combine to create such heat.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC