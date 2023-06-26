A heat wave affecting Texas to Florida is expected to expand northward

TEXAS (AP) A National Weather Service forecaster says a heat wave that has taxed the Texas power grid and threatens to bring record high temperatures to the state is expected to expand north and east during the coming week. Forecaster Bob Oravec said Monday that the dome of heat is expected to reach north to Kansas City and east to the Florida Panhandle and continue at least until the July Fourth holiday. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System reports more than 46 million people are under heat alerts. Texas State Climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon said the dome is not unusual because this is the time of year the atmospheric conditions combine to create such heat.

