Colorado Springs Club Q shooting suspect set to be arraigned

(COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.) -- The suspect accused of killing five people in a mass shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, is set to be arraigned Monday on 323 charges, including multiple first-degree murder, attempted murder and bias-motivated crimes charges.

Investigators and witnesses say Aldrich, a 22-year-old who identifies as nonbinary, allegedly opened fire as soon as they walked into Club Q before midnight on Nov. 19, 2022. Patrons at the venue tackled Aldrich, subduing them until police arrived, according to witnesses.

Daniel Davis Aston, Kelly Loving, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh and Raymond Green Vance died in the attack. At least 19 people were also injured in the shooting.

In February, preliminary hearings were held on whether the case against Aldrich was strong enough to move forward. Their defense attorney's focused on Aldrich's mental health and highlighted Aldrich's history of drug use and claimed they suffered abuse at home to counter the messaging that Aldrich was motivated by hate.

"Aldrich's behavior after this incident says they're sorry, upset and emotional about what they did," defense attorney Joseph Archambault said in court. "It's categorically different than someone who targets a group, and that's not what Aldrich did."

Lead investigators for the state said Aldrich administered and ran a website that hosted a "neo Nazi white supremacist" shooting training video, according to testimony from Lead Detective Rebecca Joines in the preliminary hearings. Joines also said that Aldrich used gay and racial slurs when playing video games online, in testimony aimed at Aldrich's bias charges.

The defense has not openly commented on the case, as per Office of the State Public Defender policies.

