AL West-leading Rangers still looking strong after deGrom’s season-ending injury

Posted/updated on: June 26, 2023 at 5:23 am

ARLINGTON (AP) —The way the Texas Rangers have hit the ball this season, it may take more than an injury to Jacob deGrom to knock them out of first place.

DeGrom is done for the season after Tommy John surgery, but the Rangers still lead the AL West by 5 1/2 games over Houston and by six over the Los Angeles Angels. Texas leads the major leagues with 458 runs scored — nearly six per game — and the Rangers also have the game’s top run differential.

Corey Seager has been excellent when healthy. He’s hitting .349 with 10 homers and 46 RBIs in 46 games. Marcus Semien is batting .278 with 10 homers of his own, and the Rangers have received impressive contributions from two 24-year-olds: Ezequiel Duran is hitting .312 and Leody Taveras is at .298.

Texas got just six starts from the oft-injured deGrom, but the rotation isn’t exactly in shambles without him. Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray and Dane Dunning all have ERAs under 3.00.

The Rangers lost two of three at Yankee Stadium over the weekend, but it was a tightly contested series in which every game could have gone either way. Texas won 4-2 in 10 innings, then lost 1-0 and 5-3, with New York scoring three in the bottom of the eighth to take the finale.

The AL West has largely belonged to Houston for the past few years, but the Astros are scuffling at the moment, having dropped seven of 10. The Angels turned some heads with their epic blowout of Colorado on Saturday night, but they actually lost two of three to the Rockies. Seattle had a similar experience in Baltimore, winning the opener of that series 13-1 before dropping the next two games to fall two under .500.

