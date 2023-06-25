Today is Sunday June 25, 2023
SWEPCO makes truckloads of food donations

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2023 at 8:09 pm
SWEPCO makes truckloads of food donationsTYLER – SWEPCO announced Sunday they’ve made food donations by the truckloads to the Longview Dream Center, Grace Creek Church and the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. According to our news partner KETK, These donations come as SWEPCO crews are going back home after staying this week in Northeast Texas to help re-establish electicity. A total of Five truckloads of food was donated to those in need. Paul Pratt, director of customer services and marketing at SWEPCO said, “Our community partners remain invaluable and we’re grateful for the collaboration. The storms impacted everyone, and it was heartening to see the all-in response to help rebuild, together.” SWEPCO pulled in an additional 4,000 linesmen to Northeast Texas help with the storm damage due to recent severe weather.



