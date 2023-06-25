Today is Sunday June 25, 2023
Ruoning Yin wins Women’s PGA Championship, becomes 2nd woman from China with a major title

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2023 at 7:28 pm
SPRINGFIELD, N.J. (AP) — Ruoning Yin made a birdie putt from about 10 feet on the final hole and became the second woman from China to win a major, beating Yuka Saso by one shot in the Women’s PGA Championship on Sunday.

After Saso made birdie ahead of her on the par-5 18th hole at Baltusrol to move into a tie for the lead, Yin found the rough with her tee shot, then hit her third shot into an ideal spot and curled in the right-to-left breaking putt, pumping her fist after it dropped.

The 20-year-old Yin closed with a 4-under 67, finished at 8-under 276 and joined Shanshan Feng, who won this event — then known as the LPGA Championship — in 2012 as Chinese winners of women’s majors. Feng is currently the Chinese national team coach.

The next event on the LPGA Tour is another major, the U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach from July 6-9.



