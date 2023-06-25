Cardinals rally for 7-5 win over the Cubs to split London series

LONDON (AP) — The St. Louis Cardinals overcame a poor first inning, and manager Oliver Marmol thinks they can still overcome a shaky start to the season.

They took a step in that direction by beating the Chicago Cubs 7-5 on Sunday, chasing ace Marcus Stroman in the fourth inning to earn a split of their weekend series at London Stadium.

“We do believe we have a chance at this,” Marmol said. “But in reality, if we’re talking about sustainable, we’re going to have to pitch better and we’re going to have to continue to do what we do offensively.”

The Cubs missed a chance to get back to .500 after Stroman (9-5) left the game with a blister on his right index finger, and the Cardinals ended a two-game skid after an error-filled first inning handed the Cubs a 4-0 lead.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a go-ahead RBI single that knocked Stroman out of the game, and Willson Contreras went 4 for 4 with two runs scored.

The two-game attendance figure was 110,227, which is 8,491 less than the two-game tally from 2019 when the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox played in the MLB’s European debut.

