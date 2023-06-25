Today is Sunday June 25, 2023
Florida sets College World Series record for runs with 24-4 win over LSU to force deciding Game 3

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2023 at 7:23 pm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Florida had been involved in more close games than any other team at the College World Series this year.

That changed in a big way Sunday, when the Gators unleashed an offensive barrage of historic proportions.

Florida scored the most runs in a CWS game and came up one short of the record for largest margin of victory in a 24-4 rout of LSU that forced a deciding Game 3 of the finals.

The Gators (54-16) hit six home runs on a windy day at Charles Schwab Field and pounded LSU (53-17) pitching for a CWS record-tying 23 hits a day after Ty Floyd struck out 17 in the Tigers’ 4-3, 11-inning win in Game 1.

“We did exactly what we said we were going to do — flush last night and come in today ready to play,” outfielder Wyatt Langford said. “The balls were falling for us today. And that’s just kind of how it went.”

The teams play the final game of the College World Series on Monday night, with the winner earning the national championship.



