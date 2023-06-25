Bader’s 2-run double in the eighth sends the Yankees past the Rangers 5-3

NEW YORK (AP) — Harrison Bader hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning and the New York Yankees overcame Gerrit Cole’s shortest start of the season and rallied for a 5-3 victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday. The Yankees won for the third time in 30 games when trailing after seven innings after entering the eighth with one hit since the second inning. Cole allowed three runs and a season-high nine hits in 4 2/3 innings. It was Cole’s shortest start since lasting 2 1/3 innings June 9, 2022, at Minnesota when he allowed five homers. Corey Seager hit an RBI single two batters in and Texas scored twice in the second. Jonah Heim homered and Leody Taveras hit an RBI double as the AL West-leading Rangers lost for the third time in five games. Texas starter Nathan Eovaldi allowed two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

