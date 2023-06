Authorities search for an SUV that hit a house

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2023 at 5:04 pm

PAYNE SPRINGS – Payne Springs Fire Rescue are trying to find an SUV that hit a house late Friday night. According to our news partner KETK, officials say after the SUV collided with a house, the driver fled the location. An occupant at the residence had a minor injury and with no treatment needed. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a hit and run.

