New Mexico has telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2023 at 4:37 pm
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham says her administration has set up a new telephone hotline for women seeking access to abortion clinics plus transportation and other assistance. The hotline is already live but is still being built out, according to Lujan Grisham. The number is (833) 767-3776. It will be staffed by registered nurses with the state Department of Health and paid for using existing resources. New Mexico has seen a surge in abortions, driven largely by residents from Texas and other states that have enacted abortion bans. New Mexico is currently one of the states that has legal access to abortions.



