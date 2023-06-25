Today is Sunday June 25, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Houston police say 1 killed and 3 wounded after groups exchange gunfire

Posted/updated on: June 25, 2023 at 9:33 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A shooting in southwest Houston early Sunday morning left one teenager dead and three other young people wounded, police said. Houston Assistant Police Chief Wyatt Martin said an altercation outside a business led to the shooting after 1 a.m. on West Fuqua Street.

“We do not have a lot of details yet as to the exact motive of the shooting. Apparently two groups of individuals were shooting at each other,” Martin said at a news conference at the scene. The deceased victim was a 17-year-old girl who was close to turning 18, Martin said.

Three other victims with non-life-threatening injuries included an 18-year-old woman and two men, ages 18 and 20. The woman was transported to an area hospital by firefighters and the men went to a hospital in private vehicles, Martin said. There were at least two shooters, based on multiple shell casings found at the scene, Martin said. “It was a very chaotic scene,” Martin said, urging witnesses to come forward. “We are hoping that someone out there saw something, maybe has evidence. It seems like always people have their cell phones on, they’re filming.”



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC