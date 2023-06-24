SNAP benefits available for storm food loss

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 8:08 pm

TYLER – State officials say that replacement SNAP benefits are available to those who lost food due to the recent power outage. According to our news partner KETK, to get replacement benefits you need to fill out and submit form H1855 to the local Texas Health and Human Services Commission office within ten calendar days of discovering food lost or destroyed. To get more information from the Texas Health And Human Services Commission, go here.

