Today is Saturday June 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


SNAP benefits available for storm food loss

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 8:08 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


TYLER – State officials say that replacement SNAP benefits are available to those who lost food due to the recent power outage. According to our news partner KETK, to get replacement benefits you need to fill out and submit form H1855 to the local Texas Health and Human Services Commission office within ten calendar days of discovering food lost or destroyed. To get more information from the Texas Health And Human Services Commission, go here.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC