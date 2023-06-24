Marinaccio, Holmes escape trouble, Yankees beat Rangers 1-0 on McKinney homer

NEW YORK (AP) — Ron Marinaccio retired Marcus Semien on a game-ending popup with two on in the ninth inning, Clay Holmes stranded a pair of runners in the eighth and the New York Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 1-0 Saturday after Aaron Judge said he isn’t close to returning from an injured right toe.

Billy McKinney hit his fourth homer since he was brought up two weeks ago to replace Judge, who said before the game he has a torn ligament in his toe that causes pain while walking. McKinney’s fourth-inning drive off Jon Gray (6-3) bounced off the hand of a fan sitting about halfway up the right-field bleachers. McKinney has reached base in all 15 games with the Yankees this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM: Rangers: RHP José Leclerc (sprained right ankle) was placed on the 15-day IL after getting hurt shagging in batting practice Friday. RHP Yerry Rodríguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock.

UP NEXT: Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.80 ERA) opposes New York RHP Gerrit Cole (8-1, 2.64). Eovaldi threw 113 pitches in a three-hit shutout against the Yankees on April 29 in Texas.

