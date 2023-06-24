Three San Antonio police officers are charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 5:00 pm

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – Three San Antonio police officers have been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a woman who was experiencing what the city’s police chief said was a “mental health crisis.” Sgt. Alfred Flores and Officers Eleazar Alejandro and Nathaniel Villalobos were suspended without pay and later arrested on murder warrants in the shooting death of Melissa Perez, 46, when she refused police orders to come out of her apartment, Police Chief William McManus said Friday.

“The officers’ actions were not consistent with SAPD’s policy and training,” McManus said during a Friday night news conference. “They placed themselves in a situation where they used deadly force which was not reasonable given all the circumstances as we now understand them,” McManus said. One of the three charged officers opened fire, McManus said, after Perez first threw a glass candlestick at the officers then swung a hammer at them. All three officers then fired when Perez approached them again with the hammer, hitting her at least twice, according to McManus.

