Rangers reliever José Leclerc on 15-day injured list with sprained right ankle

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 4:09 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — The Texas Rangers placed reliever José Leclerc on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a sprained right ankle, a day after the right-hander was hurt during batting practice.

Leclerc is 0-1 with one save and a 3.42 ERA in 24 appearances this season. The right-hander has a 5.40 ERA in his last 15 outings after starting this season with nine scoreless appearances.

LeClerc has 37 saves and a 3.15 ERA in 253 appearances since making his big league debut with Texas in 2016.

Yerry Rodríguez was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock for his third stint with the Rangers. Rodríguez has a 3.38 ERA in six appearances with Texas this season and is 1-0 with two saves and a 4.29 ERA in 17 relief appearances with Round Rock.



