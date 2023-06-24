Happ homers twice, Steele pitches Cubs over Cardinals 9-1 in MLB’s return to London

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 4:04 pm

LONDON (AP) — Ian Happ hit two solo home runs, Justin Steele struck out eight and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 9-1 on Saturday night in Major League Baseball’s pandemic-delayed return to the British capital. Happ led off the second inning with a drive to straightaway center and put another Adam Wainwright pitch over the right-field fence in the third as the Cubs won their fourth straight game.

Chicago used a series of two-out hits to pile up runs against Wainwright (3-2), who was pulled after back-to-back doubles in the fourth. The Cardinals starter allowed 11 hits — one short of his career high — and a season-high seven runs in the shortest of his nine starts this season. A crowd of 54,662, MLB’s largest this season, filled London Stadium, some singing “Go Cubs Go.” Chicago (37-38) has won nine of 10 and with a win Sunday could get back to .500 for the first time in more than a month

