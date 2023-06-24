Today is Saturday June 24, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Heat alerts in effect for nearly 50 million Americans from Arizona to Arkansas

Posted/updated on: June 24, 2023 at 2:47 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Temperatures are still soaring in Texas, and that pattern won’t be shifting anytime soon. The heat isn’t just contained to the Lone Star State, it’s now expanding to include eight states in total.

Nearly 50 million Americans are under Heat Alerts from Arizona to Arkansas, as heat indices top 100 degrees in dozens of cities.

Over the past four days, there have been more than 600 severe weather reports as an active pattern continues. Friday night, there were reports of softball-sized hail in both Nebraska and Texas, as well as 26 tornado reports.

There are still severe thunderstorms rolling across the plains, with a Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for parts of South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa Saturday morning.

These storms will continue to head east and weaken slightly as the morning goes on, but there is redevelopment expected Saturday afternoon across parts of the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and scattered tornadoes are all possible.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC